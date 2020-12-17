FAT Brands (NASDAQ:FAT) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Hold

FAT Brands (NASDAQ:FAT) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “FAT Brands Inc. is a multi-brand, restaurant franchising company. It develops, markets and acquires restaurant. The company primarily operates Fatburger, Buffalo’s Cafe, Buffalo’s Express and the Ponderosa & Bonanza Steakhouse concepts. FAT Brands Inc. is based in CA, United States. “

Get FAT Brands alerts:

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. ValuEngine lowered FAT Brands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, December 11th. Noble Financial upgraded FAT Brands from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $8.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, October 12th.

FAT traded up $0.26 on Wednesday, hitting $7.69. The company had a trading volume of 71,962 shares, compared to its average volume of 178,362. The company has a market cap of $91.71 million, a PE ratio of -11.14 and a beta of 2.10. FAT Brands has a 12-month low of $1.72 and a 12-month high of $11.21. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.11. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $6.04 and its 200 day simple moving average is $4.80.

FAT Brands (NASDAQ:FAT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $0.11. The company had revenue of $4.09 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.55 million. FAT Brands had a negative return on equity of 553.81% and a negative net margin of 48.26%. On average, analysts anticipate that FAT Brands will post -0.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About FAT Brands

FAT Brands Inc, a multi-brand franchising company, acquires, develops, and markets fast casual and casual dining restaurant concepts. As of June 29, 2020, it owned 8 restaurant brands, including Fatburger, Buffalo's Cafe, Buffalo's Express, Hurricane Grill & Wings, Elevation Burger, Yalla Mediterranean, Ponderosa, and Bonanza Steakhouse, as well as franchised approximately 375 units worldwide.

See Also: What are the components of an earnings report?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on FAT Brands (FAT)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for FAT Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FAT Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.