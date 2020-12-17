Farmers & Merchants Bank of Long Beach (OTCMKTS:FMBL) Trading Up 0.9%

Farmers & Merchants Bank of Long Beach (OTCMKTS:FMBL)’s share price was up 0.9% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $6,425.00 and last traded at $6,420.00. Approximately 912 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 673% from the average daily volume of 118 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6,360.00.

The business’s fifty day moving average price is $6,337.32 and its 200 day moving average price is $6,139.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $815.34 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.77 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.

Farmers & Merchants Bank of Long Beach (OTCMKTS:FMBL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 16th. The company reported $155.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $70.50 million for the quarter. Farmers & Merchants Bank of Long Beach had a net margin of 25.35% and a return on equity of 19.47%.

Farmers & Merchants Bank of Long Beach provides various banking products and services to individuals, professionals, and small to medium-sized businesses in California. It offers checking, savings, Christmas club savings, health savings, money market, and investment accounts; demand and time deposits; certificates of deposit; and retirement plans.

