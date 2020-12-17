Falcon Minerals (NASDAQ:FLMN) Shares Up 8.1%

Falcon Minerals Co. (NASDAQ:FLMN)’s stock price shot up 8.1% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $3.11 and last traded at $3.07. 274,450 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 3% from the average session volume of 281,750 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.84.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on FLMN shares. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Falcon Minerals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 9th. Piper Sandler raised shares of Falcon Minerals from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, December 4th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Falcon Minerals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, October 26th. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of Falcon Minerals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, October 31st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Falcon Minerals has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $4.97.

Get Falcon Minerals alerts:

The business’s 50-day moving average price is $2.37 and its 200-day moving average price is $2.71. The stock has a market cap of $271.20 million, a PE ratio of 31.50 and a beta of 1.70. The company has a current ratio of 2.75, a quick ratio of 2.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17.

Falcon Minerals (NASDAQ:FLMN) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 11th. The company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by ($0.02). Falcon Minerals had a return on equity of 1.90% and a net margin of 10.72%. The company had revenue of $9.67 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.53 million. As a group, analysts predict that Falcon Minerals Co. will post 0.1 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 8th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 24th were paid a $0.065 dividend. This is a boost from Falcon Minerals’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.03. This represents a $0.26 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 23rd. Falcon Minerals’s payout ratio is currently 83.87%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its holdings in shares of Falcon Minerals by 11.0% during the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 96,719 shares of the company’s stock worth $236,000 after buying an additional 9,600 shares in the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP lifted its position in Falcon Minerals by 15.8% in the third quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 109,554 shares of the company’s stock valued at $267,000 after buying an additional 14,918 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Falcon Minerals by 6.6% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 254,219 shares of the company’s stock worth $814,000 after purchasing an additional 15,756 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in shares of Falcon Minerals by 67.9% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 41,995 shares of the company’s stock worth $134,000 after purchasing an additional 16,984 shares in the last quarter. Finally, WINTON GROUP Ltd lifted its position in shares of Falcon Minerals by 24.9% during the second quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 139,720 shares of the company’s stock worth $447,000 after purchasing an additional 27,822 shares in the last quarter. 27.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Falcon Minerals (NASDAQ:FLMN)

Falcon Minerals Corp. engages in the provision of oil and gas minerals. It also owns mineral, royalty, and over-riding royalty interests in the Eagle Ford and Austin Chalk in Karnes County, DeWitt County, and Gonzales County Texas. The company was founded by Daniel C. Herz on June 13, 2016 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

Featured Story: What is Put Option Volume?

Receive News & Ratings for Falcon Minerals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Falcon Minerals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.