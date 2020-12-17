Fair Isaac Co. (NYSE:FICO) CAO Michael S. Leonard Sells 310 Shares

Fair Isaac Co. (NYSE:FICO) CAO Michael S. Leonard sold 310 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $519.84, for a total value of $161,150.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 7,709 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,007,446.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Shares of FICO traded up $5.02 on Thursday, reaching $527.43. 200,436 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 250,019. The firm has a market cap of $15.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 66.63 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.23, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 1.29. Fair Isaac Co. has a 12 month low of $177.65 and a 12 month high of $528.61. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $465.31 and its 200-day moving average price is $434.70.

Get Fair Isaac alerts:

Fair Isaac (NYSE:FICO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 10th. The technology company reported $3.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.32 by $0.93. The business had revenue of $374.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $316.40 million. Fair Isaac had a return on equity of 98.78% and a net margin of 18.26%. Fair Isaac’s quarterly revenue was up 22.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.01 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Fair Isaac Co. will post 7.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV increased its position in shares of Fair Isaac by 2.9% during the third quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 817 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $348,000 after purchasing an additional 23 shares during the period. Chesapeake Wealth Management increased its position in shares of Fair Isaac by 2.4% during the second quarter. Chesapeake Wealth Management now owns 1,084 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $453,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares during the period. Aspen Investment Management Inc increased its position in shares of Fair Isaac by 1.1% during the third quarter. Aspen Investment Management Inc now owns 2,260 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $961,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc increased its position in shares of Fair Isaac by 2.5% during the third quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 1,096 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $466,000 after purchasing an additional 27 shares during the period. Finally, Creative Planning increased its position in shares of Fair Isaac by 1.8% during the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 1,710 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $727,000 after purchasing an additional 31 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.58% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Fair Isaac from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $506.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 14th. BidaskClub upgraded Fair Isaac from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on Fair Isaac from $525.00 to $550.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. Barclays upped their price target on Fair Isaac from $475.00 to $565.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on Fair Isaac from $415.00 to $429.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Fair Isaac currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $486.43.

About Fair Isaac

Fair Isaac Corporation develops analytic, software, and data management products and services that enable businesses to automate, enhance, and connect decisions in North America, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers analytical solutions, credit scoring, and credit account management products and services to banks, credit reporting agencies, credit card processing agencies, insurers, retailers, healthcare organizations, and public agencies.

Recommended Story: Depreciation

Receive News & Ratings for Fair Isaac Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fair Isaac and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.