Exponent, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPO) Director Paul R. Johnston Sells 8,000 Shares

Exponent, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPO) Director Paul R. Johnston sold 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.38, for a total value of $691,040.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 61,627 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,323,340.26. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link.

EXPO stock opened at $87.26 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $4.51 billion, a PE ratio of 58.17 and a beta of 0.32. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $80.21 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $78.45. Exponent, Inc. has a 12-month low of $58.03 and a 12-month high of $88.74.

Exponent (NASDAQ:EXPO) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The business services provider reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.07. Exponent had a net margin of 19.63% and a return on equity of 23.66%. The business had revenue of $98.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $91.73 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.36 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Exponent, Inc. will post 1.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 4th will be paid a dividend of $0.19 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 3rd. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.87%. Exponent’s dividend payout ratio is presently 49.67%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. ProShare Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Exponent by 103.1% in the 2nd quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 7,843 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $635,000 after acquiring an additional 3,982 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank grew its stake in shares of Exponent by 15.1% in the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 115,700 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $9,364,000 after purchasing an additional 15,200 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its stake in Exponent by 20.9% during the 2nd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 9,767 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $790,000 after buying an additional 1,686 shares during the period. Teza Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Exponent in the second quarter valued at approximately $269,000. Finally, First Mercantile Trust Co. bought a new stake in Exponent during the second quarter worth approximately $209,000. 82.84% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on EXPO. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Exponent from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th. William Blair restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Exponent in a report on Monday, November 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $88.67.

About Exponent

Exponent, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a science and engineering consulting company worldwide. Its services include analysis of product development, product recall, regulatory compliance, and the discovery of potential problems related to products, people, property, and impending litigation.

