eXp World Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPI) CFO Jeff Whiteside Sells 50,000 Shares

eXp World Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPI) CFO Jeff Whiteside sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.29, for a total transaction of $3,614,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 50,075 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,619,921.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Shares of EXPI stock traded up $4.03 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $76.11. 1,041,614 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 603,118. eXp World Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $6.51 and a 12-month high of $76.64. The company has a current ratio of 2.17, a quick ratio of 2.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $51.03 and its 200-day moving average price is $35.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 225.26 and a beta of 3.35.

Get eXp World alerts:

eXp World (NASDAQ:EXPI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 16th. The technology company reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by $0.10. eXp World had a net margin of 1.66% and a return on equity of 32.54%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that eXp World Holdings, Inc. will post 0.51 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of eXp World during the 3rd quarter worth about $32,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of eXp World during the 3rd quarter worth about $50,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in shares of eXp World during the 3rd quarter worth about $64,000. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new position in shares of eXp World during the 2nd quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Trustcore Financial Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of eXp World by 14.3% during the 3rd quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 2,002 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $81,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the period. 15.54% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. BidaskClub raised shares of eXp World from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of eXp World from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 12th. DA Davidson raised their target price on shares of eXp World from $28.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of eXp World from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $39.67.

eXp World Company Profile

eXp World Holdings, Inc provides cloud-based real estate brokerage services for residential homeowners and homebuyers in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Australia, Mexico, and India. The company facilitates buyers to search real-time property listings and sellers to list their properties through its Website, exprealty.com; and provides buyers and sellers with access to a network of professionals, consumer-centric agents, and brokers.

Recommended Story: Understanding the different types of bonds

Receive News & Ratings for eXp World Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for eXp World and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.