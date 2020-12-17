EveryCoin (EVY) Price Reaches $0.0002 on Exchanges

EveryCoin (CURRENCY:EVY) traded down 13.8% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on December 16th. EveryCoin has a total market cap of $1.93 million and $352,884.00 worth of EveryCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One EveryCoin token can now be bought for $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including LATOKEN, IDCM and IDAX. During the last week, EveryCoin has traded down 26% against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 24.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00002566 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004585 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.34 or 0.00024490 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $30.61 or 0.00140462 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 6.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $179.26 or 0.00822585 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $36.73 or 0.00168563 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $88.04 or 0.00403995 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $28.68 or 0.00131605 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $17.86 or 0.00081953 BTC.

About EveryCoin

EveryCoin ‘s total supply is 88,800,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 9,380,000,000 tokens. EveryCoin ‘s official Twitter account is @AaronJin20 . The official website for EveryCoin is www.everycoin.io . The Reddit community for EveryCoin is /r/EveryCoinICO and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

EveryCoin Token Trading

EveryCoin can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: IDAX, LATOKEN and IDCM. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as EveryCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade EveryCoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase EveryCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

