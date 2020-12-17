Eutelsat Communications (OTCMKTS:ETCMY) Stock Price Passes Above 50-Day Moving Average of $2.75

Eutelsat Communications S.A. (OTCMKTS:ETCMY)’s stock price passed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $2.75 and traded as high as $2.77. Eutelsat Communications shares last traded at $2.77, with a volume of 137 shares.

Several research analysts have issued reports on ETCMY shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Eutelsat Communications in a report on Wednesday, September 9th. Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Eutelsat Communications in a report on Friday, October 30th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Eutelsat Communications in a research note on Friday, October 30th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy”.

The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $2.75 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.58.

Eutelsat Communications SA provides satellite related services. It offers video services, such as broadcast DTH, distribution, and HD and ultra HD channels; secure and rapidly deployed communications for governments and NGOs; and broadband services. The company also provides connectivity for maritime, including commercial shipping, sea-based oil and gas operations, governmental ships and luxury vessels, as well as in-flight broadband services.

