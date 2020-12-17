Ethereum Gold Project (ETGP) Price Tops $0.0000

Ethereum Gold Project (CURRENCY:ETGP) traded down 14.3% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 14:00 PM ET on December 17th. One Ethereum Gold Project token can now be bought for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Token Store, Hotbit and Mercatox. In the last seven days, Ethereum Gold Project has traded 60.7% lower against the dollar. Ethereum Gold Project has a market cap of $42,371.91 and $66.00 worth of Ethereum Gold Project was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Ethereum Gold Project Profile

Ethereum Gold Project (ETGP) is a token. It was first traded on October 13th, 2017. Ethereum Gold Project’s total supply is 6,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 5,923,698,545 tokens. Ethereum Gold Project’s official website is www.etgproject.org . Ethereum Gold Project’s official Twitter account is @ and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Ethereum Gold Project

Ethereum Gold Project can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Hotbit, Token Store and Mercatox. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ethereum Gold Project directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ethereum Gold Project should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Ethereum Gold Project using one of the exchanges listed above.

