Eterbase Coin (XBASE) Price Tops $0.0031 on Top Exchanges

Eterbase Coin (CURRENCY:XBASE) traded down 6.4% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on December 16th. In the last seven days, Eterbase Coin has traded down 4.9% against the dollar. One Eterbase Coin token can now be bought for about $0.0031 or 0.00000026 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Coinlim, LATOKEN, IDEX and Escodex. Eterbase Coin has a market cap of $3.10 million and approximately $44,732.00 worth of Eterbase Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.54 or 0.00062592 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0657 or 0.00000304 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004634 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $87.09 or 0.00402746 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0116 or 0.00000054 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 17% against the dollar and now trades at $0.88 or 0.00004069 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $4.06 or 0.00018753 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004625 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $5.20 or 0.00024043 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000864 BTC.

Eterbase Coin Token Profile

XBASE is a token. It launched on May 9th, 2018. Eterbase Coin’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 990,000,000 tokens. Eterbase Coin’s official Twitter account is @ETERBASE . Eterbase Coin’s official website is www.eterbase.com . The official message board for Eterbase Coin is medium.com/@ETERBASE

Buying and Selling Eterbase Coin

Eterbase Coin can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: P2PB2B, DDEX, Coinlim, LATOKEN, CoinTiger, Escodex, IDEX and Mercatox. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Eterbase Coin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Eterbase Coin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Eterbase Coin using one of the exchanges listed above.

