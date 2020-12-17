Establishment Labs Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ESTA) CTO Mezerville Roberto De Sells 2,000 Shares

Establishment Labs Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ESTA) CTO Mezerville Roberto De sold 2,000 shares of Establishment Labs stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.00, for a total transaction of $66,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 140,844 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,647,852. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Mezerville Roberto De also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, December 17th, Mezerville Roberto De sold 8,000 shares of Establishment Labs stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.14, for a total transaction of $265,120.00.

On Monday, December 7th, Mezerville Roberto De sold 10,000 shares of Establishment Labs stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.14, for a total transaction of $301,400.00.

ESTA traded up $0.58 on Thursday, reaching $33.08. 61,777 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 84,612. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 6.65 and a quick ratio of 5.24. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $27.11 and its 200-day moving average price is $20.54. Establishment Labs Holdings Inc. has a twelve month low of $7.56 and a twelve month high of $33.66. The stock has a market cap of $775.33 million, a PE ratio of -19.57 and a beta of 1.04.

Establishment Labs (NASDAQ:ESTA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.18) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.30) by $0.12. Establishment Labs had a negative net margin of 46.40% and a negative return on equity of 49.51%. As a group, research analysts predict that Establishment Labs Holdings Inc. will post -1.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in Establishment Labs by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 28,942 shares of the company’s stock valued at $537,000 after purchasing an additional 635 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its position in Establishment Labs by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 44,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $823,000 after buying an additional 1,200 shares during the last quarter. Boothbay Fund Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Establishment Labs by 12.3% in the 3rd quarter. Boothbay Fund Management LLC now owns 11,603 shares of the company’s stock valued at $215,000 after purchasing an additional 1,267 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Establishment Labs by 96.9% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,357 shares of the company’s stock valued at $155,000 after acquiring an additional 4,113 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Globeflex Capital L P acquired a new stake in Establishment Labs in the 2nd quarter valued at about $85,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 54.29% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Establishment Labs from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 11th. BTIG Research restated a “buy” rating on shares of Establishment Labs in a research report on Monday, September 21st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Establishment Labs from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 12th. Finally, UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Establishment Labs in a research report on Thursday, August 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $23.00 price target on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $22.80.

About Establishment Labs

Establishment Labs Holdings Inc, a medical technology company, manufactures and markets medical devices for aesthetic and reconstructive plastic surgery. The company primarily offers silicone gel-filled breast implants under Motiva Implants brand name. It also provides Divina 3D surgical simulation systems to plastic surgeons for use in pre-surgical patient consultations and planning; and distributes Puregraft line of products for autologous adipose tissue harvesting and redistribution.

