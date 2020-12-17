Essentia (ESS) Price Tops $0.0003 on Exchanges

Essentia (CURRENCY:ESS) traded 3% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on December 17th. Over the last seven days, Essentia has traded 6.3% higher against the dollar. One Essentia token can now be purchased for $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC on major exchanges including BitForex, Bilaxy, IDEX and Ethfinex. Essentia has a total market cap of $248,585.70 and approximately $18,189.00 worth of Essentia was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.
Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:
- Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.60 or 0.00059557 BTC.
- Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0662 or 0.00000290 BTC.
- Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004388 BTC.
- Aave (AAVE) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $84.94 or 0.00371932 BTC.
- Revain (REV) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0116 or 0.00000051 BTC.
- THETA (THETA) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.84 or 0.00003657 BTC.
- Huobi Token (HT) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $4.02 or 0.00017607 BTC.
- Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004378 BTC.
- Synthetix (SNX) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $5.32 or 0.00023297 BTC.
- Acash Coin (ACA) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000864 BTC.
About Essentia
Essentia Token Trading
Essentia can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX, CoinBene, Ethfinex, BitForex, Bilaxy and Hotbit. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Essentia directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Essentia should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Essentia using one of the exchanges listed above.
