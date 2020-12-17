ESSA Pharma (NASDAQ:EPIX) Trading 6.2% Higher Following Strong Earnings

ESSA Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ:EPIX) (TSE:EPI)’s share price traded up 6.2% during trading on Tuesday following a better than expected earnings announcement. The company traded as high as $7.58 and last traded at $7.51. 5,171 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 93% from the average session volume of 69,808 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.07.
The company reported ($0.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.20) by $0.03.
Separately, Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of ESSA Pharma in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $17.00 target price for the company. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $11.67.
The firm has a market cap of $253.31 million, a P/E ratio of -9.12 and a beta of 1.79. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $6.47 and its two-hundred day moving average is $6.44.
About ESSA Pharma (NASDAQ:EPIX)
ESSA Pharma Inc, a pharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of small molecule drugs for the treatment of prostate cancer. The company was founded in 2009 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.
