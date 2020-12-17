ESSA Pharma (NASDAQ:EPIX) Trading 6.2% Higher Following Strong Earnings

ESSA Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ:EPIX) (TSE:EPI)’s share price traded up 6.2% during trading on Tuesday following a better than expected earnings announcement. The company traded as high as $7.58 and last traded at $7.51. 5,171 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 93% from the average session volume of 69,808 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.07.

The company reported ($0.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.20) by $0.03.

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of ESSA Pharma in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $17.00 target price for the company. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $11.67.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Sphera Funds Management LTD. purchased a new stake in ESSA Pharma in the third quarter valued at approximately $1,725,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of ESSA Pharma by 15.5% in the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 24,270 shares of the company’s stock worth $150,000 after purchasing an additional 3,250 shares during the last quarter. Opaleye Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of ESSA Pharma in the second quarter worth approximately $1,085,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in ESSA Pharma by 175.5% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 346,819 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,393,000 after acquiring an additional 220,954 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new stake in ESSA Pharma in the third quarter valued at $34,000. 43.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The firm has a market cap of $253.31 million, a P/E ratio of -9.12 and a beta of 1.79. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $6.47 and its two-hundred day moving average is $6.44.

About ESSA Pharma (NASDAQ:EPIX)

ESSA Pharma Inc, a pharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of small molecule drugs for the treatment of prostate cancer. The company was founded in 2009 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

