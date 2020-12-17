ERYTECH Pharma (NASDAQ:ERYP) Shares Gap Up to $9.16

ERYTECH Pharma S.A. (NASDAQ:ERYP)’s share price gapped up before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $9.16, but opened at $10.24. ERYTECH Pharma shares last traded at $10.24, with a volume of 1 shares traded.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded ERYTECH Pharma from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 24th.

Get ERYTECH Pharma alerts:

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 2.37 and a current ratio of 2.39. The company has a market cap of $200.34 million, a PE ratio of -2.61 and a beta of 2.75. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $7.97 and a 200 day simple moving average of $7.53.

ERYTECH Pharma SA, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops red blood cell-based therapeutics for cancer and orphan diseases. The company's lead product candidate is eryaspase, which is in Phase III clinical development for the treatment of second-line pancreatic cancer and in Phase II stage for the treatment of triple-negative breast cancer.

Further Reading: How to Use the MarketBeat Retirement Calculator

Receive News & Ratings for ERYTECH Pharma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ERYTECH Pharma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.