Ernest C. Garcia II Sells 16,076 Shares of Carvana Co. (NYSE:CVNA) Stock

Carvana Co. (NYSE:CVNA) major shareholder Ernest C. Garcia II sold 16,076 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $260.22, for a total value of $4,183,296.72. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 2,262 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $588,617.64. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Large shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Shares of CVNA stock traded up $4.92 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $260.96. The company had a trading volume of 1,098,108 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,371,042. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 3.18 and a quick ratio of 1.42. Carvana Co. has a 52-week low of $22.16 and a 52-week high of $268.97. The stock has a market cap of $44.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -95.59 and a beta of 2.57. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $224.91 and its 200 day simple moving average is $181.13.

Carvana (NYSE:CVNA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.29) by $0.19. Carvana had a negative return on equity of 43.19% and a negative net margin of 3.06%. The firm had revenue of $1.54 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.53 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.56) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 41.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Carvana Co. will post -2.31 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of Carvana by 4.3% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 9,620,470 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,156,380,000 after buying an additional 396,644 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Carvana by 1.6% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,692,012 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,938,839,000 after purchasing an additional 136,277 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Carvana by 31.0% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,968,444 shares of the company’s stock worth $717,407,000 after purchasing an additional 1,412,588 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC boosted its position in Carvana by 23.4% during the third quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 1,933,612 shares of the company’s stock worth $431,311,000 after purchasing an additional 366,809 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC boosted its position in Carvana by 69.5% during the second quarter. Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC now owns 1,485,987 shares of the company’s stock worth $178,616,000 after purchasing an additional 609,137 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 43.86% of the company’s stock.

CVNA has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. JMP Securities raised their target price on Carvana from $200.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 23rd. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Carvana from $215.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, November 2nd. B. Riley decreased their price objective on Carvana from $230.00 to $220.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on Carvana from $205.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 7th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised Carvana from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $210.00 to $250.00 in a research report on Friday, October 30th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $216.56.

About Carvana

Carvana Co, together with its subsidiaries, operates an e-commerce platform for buying and selling used cars in the United States. Its platform allows customers to research and identify a vehicle; inspect it using company's 360-degree vehicle imaging technology; obtain financing and warranty coverage; purchase the vehicle; and schedule delivery or pick-up from their desktop or mobile devices.

