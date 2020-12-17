Equal Market Cap Reaches $102,347.44 (EQL)

Equal (CURRENCY:EQL) traded up 4.6% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on December 16th. Equal has a total market capitalization of $102,347.44 and $65.00 worth of Equal was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Equal has traded up 8.7% against the US dollar. One Equal token can currently be bought for $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 9% against the dollar and now trades at $13.54 or 0.00062592 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 7.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0657 or 0.00000304 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004634 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $87.09 or 0.00402746 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0116 or 0.00000054 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 17% against the dollar and now trades at $0.88 or 0.00004069 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.06 or 0.00018753 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004625 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $5.20 or 0.00024043 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000864 BTC.

Equal Profile

Equal (CRYPTO:EQL) is a token. Its genesis date was December 19th, 2017. Equal’s total supply is 675,259,060 tokens and its circulating supply is 335,274,650 tokens. Equal’s official website is equal.tech . Equal’s official Twitter account is @equaltoken and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Equal is /r/equaltoken_io . The official message board for Equal is medium.com/@EqualToken

Buying and Selling Equal

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Equal directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Equal should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Equal using one of the exchanges listed above.

