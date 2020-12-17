Equal (EQL) Tops 1-Day Volume of $65.00

Equal (CURRENCY:EQL) traded up 4.6% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on December 16th. One Equal token can now be bought for approximately $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last week, Equal has traded 8.7% higher against the dollar. Equal has a market capitalization of $102,347.44 and $65.00 worth of Equal was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 9% against the dollar and now trades at $13.54 or 0.00062592 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0657 or 0.00000304 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004634 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $87.09 or 0.00402746 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0116 or 0.00000054 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 17% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.88 or 0.00004069 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.06 or 0.00018753 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004625 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $5.20 or 0.00024043 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000864 BTC.

Equal Profile

EQL is a token. It was first traded on December 19th, 2017. Equal’s total supply is 675,259,060 tokens and its circulating supply is 335,274,650 tokens. The Reddit community for Equal is /r/equaltoken_io . The official message board for Equal is medium.com/@EqualToken . Equal’s official Twitter account is @equaltoken and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Equal is equal.tech

Buying and Selling Equal

