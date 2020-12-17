EOG Resources, Inc. Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.38 (NYSE:EOG)

EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, December 17th, RTT News reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.375 per share by the energy exploration company on Friday, January 29th. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.88%.

EOG Resources has increased its dividend by 51.5% over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 2 consecutive years.

EOG stock traded down $0.55 on Thursday, reaching $52.15. 4,048,268 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,550,727. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $45.01 and a 200-day simple moving average of $45.38. The company has a market cap of $30.42 billion, a P/E ratio of -100.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.24 and a beta of 2.11. EOG Resources has a one year low of $27.00 and a one year high of $89.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 1.69 and a quick ratio of 1.47.

EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The energy exploration company reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by $0.25. The firm had revenue of $2.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.50 billion. EOG Resources had a positive return on equity of 5.86% and a negative net margin of 2.47%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 47.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.13 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that EOG Resources will post 1.03 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts have weighed in on EOG shares. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of EOG Resources from $69.00 to $63.00 in a research note on Friday, October 16th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of EOG Resources from $52.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 17th. Zacks Investment Research cut EOG Resources from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $34.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. ValuEngine raised EOG Resources from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 2nd. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their price target on EOG Resources from $51.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. EOG Resources has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $62.42.

EOG Resources Company Profile

EOG Resources, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, explores for, develops, produces, and markets crude oil, and natural gas and natural gas liquids. The company's principal producing areas are located in New Mexico, North Dakota, Texas, and Wyoming in the United States; and the Republic of Trinidad and Tobago, the People's Republic of China, and Canada.

