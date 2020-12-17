EnterCoin Price Reaches $0.0065 on Exchanges (ENTRC)

EnterCoin (CURRENCY:ENTRC) traded 24.6% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on December 16th. During the last seven days, EnterCoin has traded up 5% against the dollar. EnterCoin has a market capitalization of $36,817.32 and $14.00 worth of EnterCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One EnterCoin token can currently be bought for $0.0065 or 0.00000029 BTC on popular exchanges including Instant Bitex and Crex24.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

About EnterCoin

EnterCoin is a token. Its genesis date was October 12th, 2017. EnterCoin’s total supply is 6,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 5,696,850 tokens. EnterCoin’s official website is entercoin.net . EnterCoin’s official Twitter account is @enter_coin

EnterCoin Token Trading

EnterCoin can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Crex24 and Instant Bitex. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as EnterCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire EnterCoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy EnterCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

