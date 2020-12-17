EnLink Midstream (NYSE:ENLC) Trading Up 9.9%

EnLink Midstream, LLC (NYSE:ENLC) was up 9.9% on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $3.91 and last traded at $3.90. Approximately 3,525,775 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 19% from the average daily volume of 4,351,097 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.55.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on ENLC shares. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on EnLink Midstream from $1.00 to $2.50 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 16th. Mizuho upped their target price on EnLink Midstream from $2.50 to $3.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of EnLink Midstream in a research note on Tuesday, August 25th. BidaskClub lowered EnLink Midstream from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 10th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upgraded EnLink Midstream from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and upped their target price for the company from $3.00 to $4.00 in a research note on Monday, November 30th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $4.22.

Get EnLink Midstream alerts:

The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $3.45 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 1.16. The stock has a market cap of $1.84 billion, a PE ratio of -1.54 and a beta of 3.64.

EnLink Midstream (NYSE:ENLC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The pipeline company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.03. EnLink Midstream had a positive return on equity of 3.18% and a negative net margin of 30.33%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that EnLink Midstream, LLC will post 0.24 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Chickasaw Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of EnLink Midstream by 2.2% in the third quarter. Chickasaw Capital Management LLC now owns 16,444,292 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $38,644,000 after buying an additional 355,886 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in EnLink Midstream by 24.7% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,920,964 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $9,814,000 after purchasing an additional 1,767,603 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in EnLink Midstream by 2.8% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 8,123,755 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $19,090,000 after purchasing an additional 219,955 shares during the last quarter. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in EnLink Midstream in the second quarter valued at about $10,676,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in EnLink Midstream by 45.6% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,088,575 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $7,536,000 after buying an additional 967,284 shares in the last quarter. 33.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About EnLink Midstream (NYSE:ENLC)

EnLink Midstream, LLC focuses on providing midstream energy services in the United States. It operates through Permian, North Texas, Oklahoma Texas, Louisiana Oklahoma, Louisiana, and Corporate segments. The company is involved in gathering, compressing, treating, processing, transporting, storing, and selling natural gas; fractionating, transporting, storing, and selling natural gas liquids; and gathering, transporting, stabilizing, storing, trans-loading, and selling crude oil and condensate, as well as providing brine disposal services.

Read More: What is a SEC Filing?

Receive News & Ratings for EnLink Midstream Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EnLink Midstream and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.