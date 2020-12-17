Enigma Reaches 24-Hour Trading Volume of $133,481.00 (ENG)

Enigma (CURRENCY:ENG) traded up 7.6% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on December 17th. Enigma has a total market capitalization of $14.15 million and $133,481.00 worth of Enigma was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Enigma token can now be purchased for $0.65 or 0.00002860 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Enigma has traded up 13.1% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Dash (DASH) traded up 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $108.66 or 0.00475782 BTC.

MINDOL (MIN) traded up 10.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.59 or 0.00002575 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) traded 19.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.32 or 0.00014521 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded down 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.59 or 0.00002598 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded down 13.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0165 or 0.00000072 BTC.

Meme (MEME) traded 13% higher against the dollar and now trades at $388.55 or 0.01701352 BTC.

InflationCoin (IFLT) traded up 9.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

WeAreSatoshi (WSX) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00002989 BTC.

CPChain (CPC) traded 6.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0050 or 0.00000022 BTC.

I/O Coin (IOC) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0788 or 0.00000345 BTC.

Enigma Profile

Enigma (CRYPTO:ENG) is a PoW/PoS token that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was October 12th, 2017. Enigma’s total supply is 87,910,034 tokens and its circulating supply is 21,660,470 tokens. Enigma’s official Twitter account is @enigmampc and its Facebook page is accessible here . Enigma’s official message board is forum.enigma.co . The official website for Enigma is enigma.co . The Reddit community for Enigma is /r/enigmacatalyst and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Enigma Token Trading

Enigma can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Enigma directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Enigma should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Enigma using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

