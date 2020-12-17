Energy Focus (NASDAQ:EFOI) Stock Price Up 7%

Energy Focus, Inc. (NASDAQ:EFOI)’s stock price rose 7% on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $4.91 and last traded at $4.75. Approximately 215,431 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 51% from the average daily volume of 143,107 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.44.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Energy Focus from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, October 19th.

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $5.51 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $6.52. The stock has a market cap of $16.21 million, a PE ratio of -1.93 and a beta of 2.44. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20.

Energy Focus (NASDAQ:EFOI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 12th. The construction company reported ($0.35) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.20) by ($0.15). The firm had revenue of $5.96 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.18 million. Energy Focus had a negative net margin of 44.27% and a negative return on equity of 118.08%. Equities analysts forecast that Energy Focus, Inc. will post -0.88 earnings per share for the current year.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Energy Focus stock. Worth Venture Partners LLC acquired a new position in Energy Focus, Inc. (NASDAQ:EFOI) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 76,500 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $530,000. Worth Venture Partners LLC owned 2.36% of Energy Focus as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 8.74% of the company’s stock.

About Energy Focus (NASDAQ:EFOI)

Energy Focus, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells energy-efficient lighting systems in the United States and internationally. It offers military maritime LED lighting products, such as Military Intellitube, globe lights, berth lights, and fixtures, as well as Invisitube ultra-low EMI tubular LED (TLED) and LED retrofit kits to serve the United States navy and allied foreign navies.

