Encana (NYSE:ECA) Hits New 1-Year High at $14.98

Encana Corp (NYSE:ECA) (TSE:ECA) shares hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $14.98 and last traded at $14.85, with a volume of 2967493 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $14.58.

The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $11.01 and a 200-day moving average price of $10.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.90, a PEG ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 2.04.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Encana stock. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Encana Corp (NYSE:ECA) (TSE:ECA) by 318.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 797,623 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 606,969 shares during the period. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. owned about 0.06% of Encana worth $5,775,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors own 73.52% of the company’s stock.

Encana Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, development, production, and marketing of natural gas, oil, and natural gas liquids. It holds interests in various assets, including the Montney in northeast British Columbia and northwest Alberta; Duvernay in west central Alberta; and other upstream operations comprising Wheatland in southern Alberta, Horn River in northeast British Columbia, and Deep Panuke located in offshore Nova Scotia in Canada.

