Employers (NYSE:EIG) Cut to “Sell” at Zacks Investment Research

Employers (NYSE:EIG) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Employers Holdings, Inc. is a specialty provider of workers compensation insurance focused on select small businesses engaged in low to medium hazard industries. It markets its products through independent local, regional, and national agents and brokers, as well as through its strategic partnerships and alliances and relationships with national, regional, and local trade groups and associations. Employers Holdings, Inc. is headquartered in Reno, Nevada. “

Separately, BidaskClub raised Employers from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Employers currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $43.00.

EIG traded down $0.02 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $33.07. 150,355 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 199,529. Employers has a one year low of $25.53 and a one year high of $44.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $959.72 million, a P/E ratio of 11.52 and a beta of -0.03. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $32.71 and its 200 day simple moving average is $31.69.

Employers (NYSE:EIG) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 22nd. The financial services provider reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.07. Employers had a return on equity of 5.85% and a net margin of 11.32%. The business had revenue of $181.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $168.30 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.88 EPS. Employers’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Employers will post 2.1 EPS for the current year.

In other Employers news, Director Michael J. Mcsally bought 5,000 shares of Employers stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 27th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $32.00 per share, for a total transaction of $160,000.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 15,565 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $498,080. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director James R. Kroner bought 3,200 shares of Employers stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 30th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $30.78 per share, with a total value of $98,496.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 3,969 shares in the company, valued at approximately $122,165.82. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired a total of 9,774 shares of company stock worth $308,307 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 2.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. QV Investors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Employers during the 3rd quarter worth $30,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Employers in the third quarter valued at about $42,000. US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in Employers by 414.7% during the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,539 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 1,240 shares during the period. KBC Group NV acquired a new stake in Employers during the third quarter worth about $48,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its holdings in Employers by 16.6% in the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,291 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $99,000 after purchasing an additional 468 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.80% of the company’s stock.

Employers Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates in the commercial property and casualty insurance industry primarily in the United States. It offers workers' compensation insurance to small businesses in low to medium hazard industries. The company markets its products through independent local, regional, and national agents and brokers; alternative distribution channels; and national, regional, and local trade groups and associations, as well as directly to customers.

