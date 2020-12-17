Elysian (ELY) Trading Down 32.3% Over Last 7 Days

Elysian (CURRENCY:ELY) traded down 3.4% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on December 16th. One Elysian token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0004 or 0.00000002 BTC on exchanges. Elysian has a total market capitalization of $43,452.86 and approximately $96,310.00 worth of Elysian was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Elysian has traded 32.3% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 7.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.49 or 0.00061870 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 7.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0657 or 0.00000301 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004595 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $85.92 or 0.00394134 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0116 or 0.00000053 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 16.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.87 or 0.00003999 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.05 or 0.00018570 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004587 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $5.17 or 0.00023695 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000864 BTC.

About Elysian

ELY is a token. Its launch date was June 4th, 2018. Elysian’s total supply is 260,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 97,966,210 tokens. Elysian’s official message board is medium.com/@Elysian_Ely . Elysian’s official website is elycoin.io . The Reddit community for Elysian is /r/Elysian_ELY and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Elysian’s official Twitter account is @Elysian_ELY and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Elysian

Elysian can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Elysian directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Elysian should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Elysian using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

