Elysian (ELY) Market Capitalization Achieves $40,027.73

Elysian (CURRENCY:ELY) traded 9.2% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on December 17th. Elysian has a total market cap of $40,027.73 and approximately $178,792.00 worth of Elysian was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Elysian token can now be purchased for about $0.0004 or 0.00000002 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Elysian has traded down 33.6% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $13.57 or 0.00059420 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0668 or 0.00000292 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004389 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $85.21 or 0.00373200 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0117 or 0.00000051 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.83 or 0.00003638 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $4.02 or 0.00017596 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004379 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.31 or 0.00023263 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000864 BTC.

About Elysian

ELY is a token. It was first traded on June 4th, 2018. Elysian’s total supply is 260,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 97,966,210 tokens. The Reddit community for Elysian is /r/Elysian_ELY and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Elysian’s official Twitter account is @Elysian_ELY and its Facebook page is accessible here . Elysian’s official message board is medium.com/@Elysian_Ely . Elysian’s official website is elycoin.io

Buying and Selling Elysian

Elysian can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Elysian directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Elysian should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Elysian using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

