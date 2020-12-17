electrumdark (ELD) 24-Hour Volume Tops $256.00

electrumdark (CURRENCY:ELD) traded 5.5% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on December 16th. One electrumdark token can currently be purchased for $0.0011 or 0.00000020 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Altilly and OOOBTC. During the last week, electrumdark has traded down 45.3% against the U.S. dollar. electrumdark has a market capitalization of $4,203.95 and $256.00 worth of electrumdark was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded up 24.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00002559 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004585 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.33 or 0.00024471 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $30.50 or 0.00139985 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 7.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $179.24 or 0.00822533 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $36.61 or 0.00167996 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $88.04 or 0.00404026 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $28.71 or 0.00131748 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 6.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.88 or 0.00082063 BTC.

electrumdark Token Profile

electrumdark’s total supply is 3,900,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 3,899,312 tokens. The official website for electrumdark is electrumdark.com . The Reddit community for electrumdark is /r/electrumdarktoken and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . electrumdark’s official Twitter account is @electrumdark

electrumdark Token Trading

electrumdark can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: OOOBTC and Altilly. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as electrumdark directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade electrumdark should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy electrumdark using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

