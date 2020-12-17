Electrum Dark (ELD) Price Hits $0.0005 on Top Exchanges

Electrum Dark (CURRENCY:ELD) traded 9.3% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on December 17th. One Electrum Dark token can now be purchased for about $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC on popular exchanges. Electrum Dark has a market cap of $1,788.47 and $17.00 worth of Electrum Dark was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Electrum Dark has traded 17.3% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Electrum Dark alerts:

Cipher Core Token (CIPHC) traded 8.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $45.12 or 0.00199673 BTC.

Bitball Treasure (BTRS) traded 227.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $406.18 or 0.01797465 BTC.

BitcoinPoS (BPS) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $21.94 or 0.00097110 BTC.

Oasis Network (ROSE) traded down 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0460 or 0.00000203 BTC.

AXEL (AXEL) traded up 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000973 BTC.

Rakon (RKN) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000535 BTC.

Neutrino Dollar (USDN) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00008639 BTC.

Sport and Leisure (SNL) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0345 or 0.00000153 BTC.

Uptrennd (1UP) traded 1,743.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0579 or 0.00000256 BTC.

CONTRACOIN (CTCN) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.58 or 0.00002579 BTC.

Electrum Dark Token Profile

Electrum Dark is a token. It launched on March 5th, 2019. Electrum Dark’s total supply is 3,900,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 3,899,312 tokens. Electrum Dark’s official website is electrumdark.com . Electrum Dark’s official Twitter account is @electrumdark and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Electrum Dark

Electrum Dark can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Electrum Dark directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Electrum Dark should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Electrum Dark using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Electrum Dark Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Electrum Dark and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.