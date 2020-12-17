Elastic (NYSE:ESTC) Rating Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Elastic (NYSE:ESTC) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Elastic N.V. is a search company. It primarily provides Elastic Stack, a set of software products which ingest and store data from various sources and formats, as well as performs search, analysis and visualization. Elastic N.V. is based in Mountain View, California. “

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Robert W. Baird initiated coverage on shares of Elastic in a report on Thursday, September 24th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $120.00 target price on the stock. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Elastic from $140.00 to $151.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 3rd. FBN Securities raised their price objective on shares of Elastic from $95.00 to $125.00 in a report on Thursday, August 27th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Elastic from $140.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of Elastic from $94.00 to $127.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 27th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $132.31.

Shares of NYSE:ESTC traded up $5.81 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $143.49. 763,318 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,252,560. The firm has a market cap of $12.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -95.66 and a beta of 1.13. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $117.63 and its 200 day simple moving average is $103.46. Elastic has a 1 year low of $39.01 and a 1 year high of $147.00.

Elastic (NYSE:ESTC) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, December 1st. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.20) by $0.17. The company had revenue of $144.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $130.48 million. Elastic had a negative net margin of 24.21% and a negative return on equity of 22.51%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 43.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.22) EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Elastic will post -1.13 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CFO Janesh Moorjani sold 14,733 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.66, for a total value of $1,468,290.78. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 35,074 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,495,474.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Shay Banon sold 138,565 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.52, for a total transaction of $19,471,153.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 8,600,204 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,208,500,666.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 1,252,850 shares of company stock valued at $145,335,983. 25.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ESTC. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Elastic by 31.6% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,684,844 shares of the company’s stock valued at $505,449,000 after purchasing an additional 1,125,648 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Elastic by 21.8% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,374,864 shares of the company’s stock valued at $403,406,000 after purchasing an additional 783,292 shares during the period. FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of Elastic by 4.3% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 8,525,369 shares of the company’s stock valued at $786,125,000 after purchasing an additional 353,749 shares during the period. Bloom Tree Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Elastic by 124.2% in the third quarter. Bloom Tree Partners LLC now owns 572,183 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,733,000 after purchasing an additional 317,002 shares during the period. Finally, Artemis Investment Management LLP boosted its stake in shares of Elastic by 146.5% in the third quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP now owns 514,938 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,526,000 after purchasing an additional 306,068 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.82% of the company’s stock.

Elastic N.V., a search company, delivers technology that enables users to search through structured and unstructured data for a range of consumer and enterprise applications. It primarily offers Elastic Stack, a set of software products that ingest and store data from various sources and formats, as well as perform search, analysis, and visualization.

