Eiffage’s (EFGSY) Overweight Rating Reiterated at Morgan Stanley

Eiffage (OTCMKTS:EFGSY)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating reaffirmed by equities research analysts at Morgan Stanley in a report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Eiffage in a report on Monday, November 2nd. Societe Generale raised Eiffage from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Eiffage from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 1st. Finally, UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Eiffage in a research note on Monday, November 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy”.

Shares of OTCMKTS:EFGSY remained flat at $$20.21 during midday trading on Thursday. 30 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,414. Eiffage has a one year low of $9.98 and a one year high of $24.21. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $18.50 and its 200 day moving average price is $18.13.

Eiffage SA engages in the construction, infrastructure, energy systems, and concessions businesses in France and internationally. The company's Construction segment offers urban development, building design and construction, property development, and maintenance and facilities management services for public and private-sector customers.

