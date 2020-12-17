eHealth (NASDAQ:EHTH) Price Target Cut to $105.00

eHealth (NASDAQ:EHTH) had its target price decreased by SVB Leerink from $110.00 to $105.00 in a report issued on Monday morning, AR Network reports. SVB Leerink currently has an outperform rating on the financial services provider’s stock. SVB Leerink also issued estimates for eHealth’s Q4 2020 earnings at $3.94 EPS and FY2020 earnings at $3.29 EPS.

Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on EHTH. Raymond James reiterated a buy rating on shares of eHealth in a research note on Friday, October 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of eHealth from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $85.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of eHealth in a research note on Friday, September 25th. They issued a buy rating and a $101.00 price objective on the stock. ValuEngine upgraded shares of eHealth from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 17th. Finally, BidaskClub cut shares of eHealth from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Monday, October 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. eHealth presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $136.62.

Get eHealth alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:EHTH opened at $71.99 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $73.65 and its 200-day moving average price is $84.62. eHealth has a twelve month low of $60.40 and a twelve month high of $152.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.86 billion, a PE ratio of 23.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.06 and a beta of -0.21.

eHealth (NASDAQ:EHTH) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 22nd. The financial services provider reported ($0.36) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.91) by $0.55. eHealth had a net margin of 12.59% and a return on equity of 11.13%. The firm had revenue of $94.28 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $86.93 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.43) EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 34.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that eHealth will post 3.19 earnings per share for the current year.

In other eHealth news, Director Jack L. Oliver III sold 4,077 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.41, for a total transaction of $303,369.57. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 38,413 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,858,311.33. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 5.50% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Swiss National Bank grew its holdings in shares of eHealth by 15.1% in the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 46,400 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,558,000 after purchasing an additional 6,100 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of eHealth by 2.3% in the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 195,594 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $19,215,000 after purchasing an additional 4,437 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of eHealth by 12.0% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 144,850 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $14,230,000 after purchasing an additional 15,507 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC grew its holdings in shares of eHealth by 39.4% in the second quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 71,552 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,029,000 after purchasing an additional 20,222 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of eHealth by 45.4% in the second quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 9,862 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $969,000 after purchasing an additional 3,081 shares in the last quarter.

eHealth Company Profile

eHealth, Inc provides private health insurance exchange services to individuals, families, and small businesses in the United States and China. The company operates through two segments, Medicare; and Individual, Family and Small Business. Its ecommerce platforms organize and present health insurance information in various formats that enable individuals, families, and small businesses to research, analyze, compare, and purchase a range of health insurance plans.

Featured Story: What is the formula for the cash asset ratio?

Receive News & Ratings for eHealth Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for eHealth and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.