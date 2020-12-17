Editas Medicine (NASDAQ:EDIT) Shares Up 5.6%

Shares of Editas Medicine, Inc. (NASDAQ:EDIT) traded up 5.6% on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $65.22 and last traded at $64.93. 2,140,361 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 99% from the average session volume of 1,074,097 shares. The stock had previously closed at $61.49.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Raymond James cut their price objective on Editas Medicine from $65.00 to $60.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 6th. Wells Fargo & Company raised Editas Medicine from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $28.00 to $69.00 in a report on Thursday, December 10th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Editas Medicine from $30.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Robert W. Baird assumed coverage on Editas Medicine in a report on Monday, November 2nd. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $14.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, BidaskClub raised Editas Medicine from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Editas Medicine has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $48.00.

The stock has a market capitalization of $3.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -36.78 and a beta of 1.83. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $35.21 and a 200 day moving average of $32.43.

Editas Medicine (NASDAQ:EDIT) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.66) by $0.78. The firm had revenue of $62.84 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.36 million. Editas Medicine had a negative return on equity of 26.74% and a negative net margin of 99.62%. Editas Medicine’s revenue for the quarter was up 1532.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.66) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Editas Medicine, Inc. will post -1.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Editas Medicine news, EVP Charles Albright sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.39, for a total transaction of $94,170.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 25,135 shares in the company, valued at $788,987.65. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders have sold 33,000 shares of company stock worth $1,344,570 in the last quarter. 0.86% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. UBS Group AG increased its stake in Editas Medicine by 22.3% during the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 69,218 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,047,000 after acquiring an additional 12,602 shares during the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Editas Medicine by 61.9% in the second quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 16,326 shares of the company’s stock valued at $483,000 after buying an additional 6,240 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System grew its stake in shares of Editas Medicine by 14.3% in the second quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 12,386 shares of the company’s stock valued at $366,000 after buying an additional 1,546 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank grew its stake in shares of Editas Medicine by 52.5% in the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 136,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,038,000 after buying an additional 47,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Editas Medicine by 160.1% in the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 114,192 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,375,000 after buying an additional 70,288 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.19% of the company’s stock.

About Editas Medicine (NASDAQ:EDIT)

Editas Medicine, Inc operates as a clinical stage genome editing company. The company focuses on developing transformative genomic medicines to treat a range of serious diseases. The company develops a proprietary genome editing platform based on CRISPR technology, which includes CRISPR/Cas9, CRISPR/Cas12a, and engineered forms of both of these CRISPR systems to target genetically addressable diseases and therapeutic areas.

