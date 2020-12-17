Editas Medicine, Inc. (NASDAQ:EDIT) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Editas Medicine, Inc. (NASDAQ:EDIT) has earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the eleven analysts that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have assigned a hold recommendation and six have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $48.00.

A number of research firms have issued reports on EDIT. Robert W. Baird started coverage on Editas Medicine in a report on Monday, November 2nd. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $14.00 target price on the stock. Raymond James decreased their price objective on Editas Medicine from $65.00 to $60.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 6th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Editas Medicine from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $28.00 to $69.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 10th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Editas Medicine from $30.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded Editas Medicine from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th.

In other Editas Medicine news, EVP Charles Albright sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.02, for a total value of $800,400.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 44,907 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,797,178.14. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders sold a total of 33,000 shares of company stock worth $1,344,570 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.86% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Eudaimonia Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Editas Medicine during the 3rd quarter valued at $123,000. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its position in Editas Medicine by 13.6% in the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 95,048 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,667,000 after purchasing an additional 11,414 shares during the period. BNC Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Editas Medicine in the 3rd quarter worth $526,000. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in Editas Medicine by 127.9% in the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 16,320 shares of the company’s stock worth $460,000 after purchasing an additional 9,160 shares during the period. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in Editas Medicine in the 3rd quarter worth $34,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.19% of the company’s stock.

EDIT traded down $0.94 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $63.99. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,565,935 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,076,210. The stock has a market cap of $3.99 billion, a P/E ratio of -36.78 and a beta of 1.83. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $35.21 and a 200 day simple moving average of $32.43. Editas Medicine has a twelve month low of $14.01 and a twelve month high of $67.68.

Editas Medicine (NASDAQ:EDIT) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.66) by $0.78. The firm had revenue of $62.84 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.36 million. Editas Medicine had a negative return on equity of 26.74% and a negative net margin of 99.62%. The company’s revenue was up 1532.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.66) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Editas Medicine will post -1.75 earnings per share for the current year.

Editas Medicine Company Profile

Editas Medicine, Inc operates as a clinical stage genome editing company. The company focuses on developing transformative genomic medicines to treat a range of serious diseases. The company develops a proprietary genome editing platform based on CRISPR technology, which includes CRISPR/Cas9, CRISPR/Cas12a, and engineered forms of both of these CRISPR systems to target genetically addressable diseases and therapeutic areas.

