Edenville Energy Plc (EDL.L) (LON:EDL) Shares Pass Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $0.03

Edenville Energy Plc (EDL.L) (LON:EDL) crossed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $0.03 and traded as high as $0.03. Edenville Energy Plc (EDL.L) shares last traded at $0.03, with a volume of 17,051,265 shares traded.

The stock has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 0.03 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 0.04. The company has a market cap of £2.28 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.16, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.62.

Edenville Energy Plc engages in the exploration, development, and mining of energy commodities, primarily coal in Africa. Its principal project is the Rukwa project located in Tanzania. The company was incorporated in 2004 and is based in London, the United Kingdom.

