EDC Blockchain Price Reaches $0.0672 on Exchanges (EDC)

EDC Blockchain (CURRENCY:EDC) traded down 1.8% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on December 17th. During the last seven days, EDC Blockchain has traded down 12.1% against the U.S. dollar. One EDC Blockchain coin can currently be bought for about $0.0672 or 0.00000296 BTC on popular exchanges including LocalTrade, P2PB2B, DDEX and Bit-Z. EDC Blockchain has a total market cap of $3.09 million and approximately $468,826.00 worth of EDC Blockchain was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded up 9% against the dollar and now trades at $22,628.37 or 0.99747331 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.36 or 0.00023641 BTC.

ExtStock Token (XT) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.76 or 0.00007741 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.59 or 0.00002591 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004405 BTC.

Nectar (NEC) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000774 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded up 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3.75 or 0.00016536 BTC.

SaluS (SLS) traded 13.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.63 or 0.00064476 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0635 or 0.00000280 BTC.

EDC Blockchain (EDC) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was June 13th, 2016. EDC Blockchain’s total supply is 46,963,463 coins and its circulating supply is 46,025,709 coins. The official website for EDC Blockchain is edinarcoin.com . EDC Blockchain’s official Twitter account is @EDinarWorldwide

EDC Blockchain can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: LocalTrade, DigiFinex, DDEX, P2PB2B and Bit-Z. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as EDC Blockchain directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade EDC Blockchain should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy EDC Blockchain using one of the exchanges listed above.

