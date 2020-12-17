Ecp Controlco, Llc Sells 3,000,000 Shares of Sunnova Energy International Inc. (NASDAQ:NOVA) Stock

Sunnova Energy International Inc. (NASDAQ:NOVA) major shareholder Ecp Controlco, Llc sold 3,000,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.80, for a total transaction of $122,400,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Major shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Ecp Controlco, Llc also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, October 2nd, Ecp Controlco, Llc sold 5,000,000 shares of Sunnova Energy International stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.00, for a total transaction of $140,000,000.00.

Shares of NOVA traded up $0.84 on Thursday, reaching $41.80. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,031,513 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,158,059. Sunnova Energy International Inc. has a 12-month low of $6.12 and a 12-month high of $46.00. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $35.22 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $26.06.

Sunnova Energy International (NASDAQ:NOVA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.03.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Strs Ohio bought a new position in shares of Sunnova Energy International in the third quarter worth approximately $589,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Sunnova Energy International in the third quarter worth approximately $1,449,000. Sei Investments Co. boosted its position in shares of Sunnova Energy International by 641.4% in the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 90,682 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,757,000 after purchasing an additional 78,450 shares during the period. Paloma Partners Management Co boosted its position in shares of Sunnova Energy International by 41.4% in the third quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co now owns 15,705 shares of the company’s stock worth $478,000 after purchasing an additional 4,600 shares during the period. Finally, Ratan Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Sunnova Energy International in the third quarter worth approximately $867,000.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on NOVA shares. Piper Sandler started coverage on shares of Sunnova Energy International in a report on Wednesday, October 7th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $37.00 price target on the stock. B. Riley raised their price target on shares of Sunnova Energy International from $30.00 to $33.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 27th. Roth Capital raised their price target on shares of Sunnova Energy International from $35.00 to $51.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 4th. Credit Suisse Group downgraded shares of Sunnova Energy International from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $40.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Finally, JMP Securities raised their price objective on shares of Sunnova Energy International from $43.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $35.33.

Sunnova Energy International Company Profile

Sunnova Energy International Inc provides residential solar and energy storage services in the United States. The company offers operations and maintenance, monitoring, repairs and replacements, equipment upgrades, on-site power optimization, and diagnostics services. It operates a fleet of residential solar energy systems with a generation capacity of approximately 572 megawatts serving approximately 80,000 customers.

