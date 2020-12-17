eBoost (EBST) Price Hits $0.0018 on Top Exchanges

eBoost (CURRENCY:EBST) traded down 5.1% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on December 16th. eBoost has a total market capitalization of $182,868.56 and $7.00 worth of eBoost was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, eBoost has traded up 8.9% against the US dollar. One eBoost coin can now be purchased for $0.0018 or 0.00000008 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Litecoin (LTC) traded 13.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $91.15 or 0.00419554 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.36 or 0.00006255 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 6.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0034 or 0.00000016 BTC.

Advanced Internet Blocks (AIB) traded 16.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0154 or 0.00000071 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 12.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0074 or 0.00000034 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0644 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded up 16.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.66 or 0.00003031 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.59 or 0.00002708 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0591 or 0.00000272 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0644 or 0.00000297 BTC.

EBST is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on July 14th, 2016. eBoost’s total supply is 99,990,002 coins. The Reddit community for eBoost is /r/eboost and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . eBoost’s official website is www.eboost.fun . eBoost’s official Twitter account is @eBoostCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

eBoost can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as eBoost directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire eBoost should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase eBoost using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

