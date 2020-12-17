EasyFi (EASY) Achieves Market Cap of $3.38 Million

EasyFi (CURRENCY:EASY) traded down 2.6% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on December 16th. One EasyFi token can currently be purchased for about $6.37 or 0.00029214 BTC on major exchanges. In the last seven days, EasyFi has traded down 15.7% against the US dollar. EasyFi has a market capitalization of $3.38 million and $771,121.00 worth of EasyFi was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded up 25.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.57 or 0.00002600 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004587 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.36 or 0.00024600 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $30.88 or 0.00141724 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $180.29 or 0.00827439 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $37.06 or 0.00170078 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $88.07 or 0.00404180 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $28.73 or 0.00131847 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $17.96 or 0.00082447 BTC.

EasyFi Profile

EasyFi’s total supply is 10,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 531,625 tokens. The official message board for EasyFi is medium.com/@easyfinetwork . EasyFi’s official website is easyfi.network

EasyFi Token Trading

EasyFi can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as EasyFi directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire EasyFi should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy EasyFi using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

