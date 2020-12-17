Easterly Government Properties (NYSE:DEA) Trading 5.2% Higher

Easterly Government Properties, Inc. (NYSE:DEA)’s stock price traded up 5.2% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $22.66 and last traded at $22.65. 806,975 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 13% from the average session volume of 711,231 shares. The stock had previously closed at $21.54.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Smith Barney Citigroup upgraded shares of Easterly Government Properties from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. BidaskClub upgraded Easterly Government Properties from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upgraded Easterly Government Properties from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday. Citigroup decreased their price objective on Easterly Government Properties from $29.00 to $26.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Easterly Government Properties from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $25.14.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.25. The stock has a market cap of $1.84 billion, a PE ratio of 161.36 and a beta of 0.45. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $21.63 and its 200 day simple moving average is $23.06.

Easterly Government Properties (NYSE:DEA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Saturday, November 7th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.05. The firm had revenue of $61.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $62.16 million. Easterly Government Properties had a net margin of 4.60% and a return on equity of 0.89%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.29 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Easterly Government Properties, Inc. will post 1.25 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 11th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 11th were paid a $0.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 9th. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.60%. Easterly Government Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 86.67%.

In other news, CEO William C. Trimble sold 6,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.52, for a total transaction of $140,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 100,264 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,257,945.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Chairman Darrell W. Crate sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.45, for a total transaction of $107,250.00. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 16,029 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $343,822.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 42,500 shares of company stock valued at $940,238. Company insiders own 9.90% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its stake in shares of Easterly Government Properties by 30.9% during the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 2,413 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 570 shares during the last quarter. M&R Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in Easterly Government Properties by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter. M&R Capital Management Inc. now owns 21,995 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $492,000 after buying an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund grew its stake in Easterly Government Properties by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 30,754 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $689,000 after buying an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its stake in Easterly Government Properties by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 168,981 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,907,000 after buying an additional 1,055 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Glenmede Trust Co. NA grew its stake in Easterly Government Properties by 246.0% in the 2nd quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 1,519 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 1,080 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.58% of the company’s stock.

Easterly Government Properties Company Profile (NYSE:DEA)

Easterly Government Properties, Inc (NYSE:DEA) is based in Washington, DC, and focuses primarily on the acquisition, development and management of Class A commercial properties that are leased to the U.S. Government. Easterly's experienced management team brings specialized insight into the strategy and needs of mission-critical U.S.

