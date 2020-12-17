EagleX 1-Day Volume Hits $875.00 (EGX)

EagleX (CURRENCY:EGX) traded 125.4% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on December 16th. EagleX has a market capitalization of $14,654.77 and approximately $875.00 worth of EagleX was traded on exchanges in the last day. One EagleX coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0004 or 0.00000002 BTC on exchanges including STEX and BiteBTC. During the last week, EagleX has traded up 136.7% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded up 24.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00002548 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004579 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.32 or 0.00024383 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $30.53 or 0.00139899 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $178.42 or 0.00817701 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $36.63 or 0.00167893 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $88.04 or 0.00403489 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $28.66 or 0.00131357 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $17.78 or 0.00081476 BTC.

About EagleX

EagleX’s total supply is 72,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 33,583,500 coins. The official website for EagleX is eaglepay.io . EagleX’s official Twitter account is @EaglecoinID

EagleX Coin Trading

EagleX can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: STEX and BiteBTC. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as EagleX directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire EagleX should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy EagleX using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

