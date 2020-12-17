EACO (OTCMKTS:EACO) Trading 0.1% Higher

EACO Co. (OTCMKTS:EACO)’s share price traded up 0.1% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $20.00 and last traded at $20.00. 279 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 51% from the average session volume of 570 shares. The stock had previously closed at $19.99.

The firm has a market cap of $97.20 million, a P/E ratio of 12.74 and a beta of 0.44. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $19.42 and a 200 day simple moving average of $17.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a current ratio of 2.51.

EACO (OTCMKTS:EACO) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 30th. The financial services provider reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $57.45 million during the quarter. EACO had a return on equity of 13.93% and a net margin of 3.43%.

EACO Corporation, through its wholly owned subsidiary, Bisco Industries, Inc, distributes and sells electronic components and fasteners primarily in the United States and Canada. It offers electronic components, including spacers and standoffs, card guides and ejectors, component holders and fuses, circuit board connectors, and cable components, as well as various fasteners and hardware products.

