Dynavax Technologies (NASDAQ:DVAX) Stock Price Down 5.2%

Dynavax Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:DVAX) traded down 5.2% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $4.86 and last traded at $4.90. 3,190,050 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 21% from the average session volume of 4,021,110 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.17.

Several research firms have recently commented on DVAX. ValuEngine raised shares of Dynavax Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Dynavax Technologies in a research report on Friday, December 11th. BidaskClub cut Dynavax Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Dynavax Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $14.38.

The stock has a market cap of $543.15 million, a P/E ratio of -3.60 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.59, a quick ratio of 3.47 and a current ratio of 4.35. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $4.45 and its two-hundred day moving average is $6.04.

Dynavax Technologies (NASDAQ:DVAX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.20) by $0.05. The company had revenue of $13.41 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.01 million. Dynavax Technologies had a negative net margin of 256.92% and a negative return on equity of 193.85%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Dynavax Technologies Co. will post -0.7 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Dynavax Technologies during the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Dynavax Technologies during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. purchased a new stake in Dynavax Technologies during the second quarter worth $35,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Dynavax Technologies in the 3rd quarter worth about $45,000. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in Dynavax Technologies in the 3rd quarter valued at about $48,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.16% of the company’s stock.

Dynavax Technologies Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on leveraging the power of the body's innate and adaptive immune responses through toll-like receptor stimulation. The company markets HEPLISAV-B, a hepatitis B vaccine for prevention of infection caused by all known subtypes of hepatitis B virus in age 18 years and older.

