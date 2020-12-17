DURECT Sees Unusually High Options Volume (NASDAQ:DRRX)

DURECT Co. (NASDAQ:DRRX) was the recipient of some unusual options trading on Thursday. Investors purchased 3,827 call options on the company. This represents an increase of approximately 1,401% compared to the average daily volume of 255 call options.

Several research firms have commented on DRRX. Zacks Investment Research downgraded DURECT from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, November 12th. Chardan Capital restated a “buy” rating and set a $7.00 price target on shares of DURECT in a research note on Thursday, November 26th. ValuEngine raised shares of DURECT from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st. Roth Capital assumed coverage on shares of DURECT in a report on Monday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $7.00 target price on the stock. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of DURECT from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $5.67.

DURECT stock traded up $0.30 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $2.43. 2,405,056 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,287,949. The company has a quick ratio of 5.57, a current ratio of 5.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. DURECT has a one year low of $0.95 and a one year high of $3.95. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $1.82 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.00. The company has a market cap of $493.72 million, a PE ratio of -45.99 and a beta of 1.76.

DURECT (NASDAQ:DRRX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Saturday, November 7th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $2.68 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.51 million. DURECT had a negative net margin of 21.85% and a negative return on equity of 33.98%. On average, analysts expect that DURECT will post -0.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of DURECT by 2.7% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,055,839 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $24,036,000 after buying an additional 364,379 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of DURECT by 12.0% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,030,709 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $23,272,000 after purchasing an additional 1,073,699 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of DURECT by 4.9% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,273,148 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $5,597,000 after purchasing an additional 151,642 shares during the last quarter. Beirne Wealth Consulting Services LLC lifted its stake in DURECT by 8.4% during the third quarter. Beirne Wealth Consulting Services LLC now owns 2,140,650 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,661,000 after buying an additional 165,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of DURECT by 20.7% during the third quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 1,702,639 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,912,000 after acquiring an additional 292,124 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 54.90% of the company’s stock.

DURECT Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, researches and develops medicines based on its epigenetic regulator and pharmaceutical programs. The company offers ALZET product line that consists of osmotic pumps and accessories used for experimental research in mice, rats, and other laboratory animals; and a range of biodegradable polymers for pharmaceutical and medical device clients for use as raw materials in their products under the LACTEL brand.

