Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) Reaches New 12-Month High at $87.50

Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS)’s share price hit a new 52-week high on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $87.50 and last traded at $87.35, with a volume of 47204 shares. The stock had previously closed at $86.35.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on DFS shares. Evercore ISI upgraded Discover Financial Services from an “underperform” rating to an “in-line” rating and set a $86.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, December 7th. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of Discover Financial Services from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 17th. TheStreet raised shares of Discover Financial Services from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, October 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on Discover Financial Services from $55.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 23rd. Finally, Bank of America raised their target price on Discover Financial Services from $71.00 to $78.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, November 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. Discover Financial Services has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $71.12.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.38, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 0.98. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $75.95 and its 200-day simple moving average is $60.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 13.94 and a beta of 1.78.

Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 21st. The financial services provider reported $2.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.63 by $0.82. The firm had revenue of $2.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.66 billion. Discover Financial Services had a net margin of 7.89% and a return on equity of 11.00%. Discover Financial Services’s revenue was down 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.36 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Discover Financial Services will post 3.17 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 3rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 19th were issued a dividend of $0.44 per share. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.02%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 18th. Discover Financial Services’s payout ratio is 19.38%.

In other news, EVP Robert Andrew Eichfeld sold 1,519 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.77, for a total value of $102,942.63. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.55% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its holdings in Discover Financial Services by 3.1% during the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,410,401 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $81,493,000 after purchasing an additional 42,263 shares in the last quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec increased its position in Discover Financial Services by 282.4% in the third quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 42,789 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,472,000 after purchasing an additional 31,600 shares during the last quarter. KBC Group NV increased its position in Discover Financial Services by 36.0% during the third quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 45,363 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,621,000 after acquiring an additional 11,998 shares during the last quarter. Scout Investments Inc. bought a new position in Discover Financial Services during the third quarter valued at $3,668,000. Finally, Rafferty Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Discover Financial Services by 514.6% during the second quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 69,853 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,499,000 after purchasing an additional 58,488 shares during the period. 78.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS)

Discover Financial Services, through its subsidiaries, operates as a direct banking and payment services company in the United States. It operates in two segments, Direct Banking and Payment Services. The Direct Banking segment offers Discover-branded credit cards to individuals; and other consumer products and services, including private student loans, personal loans, home equity loans, and other consumer lending, as well as deposit products, such as certificates of deposit, money market accounts, savings accounts, checking accounts, and individual retirement arrangement certificates of deposit.

