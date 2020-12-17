Direxion Daily S&P Oil & Gas Exp. & Prod. Bear 2X Shares (NYSEARCA:DRIP) Shares Up 2.9%

Direxion Daily S&P Oil & Gas Exp. & Prod. Bear 2X Shares (NYSEARCA:DRIP) shot up 2.9% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $25.78 and last traded at $25.58. 1,793,012 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 126% from the average session volume of 794,080 shares. The stock had previously closed at $24.87.

The company has a 50-day moving average price of $42.70 and a 200-day moving average price of $31.68.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Brighton Jones LLC acquired a new stake in Direxion Daily S&P Oil & Gas Exp. & Prod. Bear 2X Shares in the second quarter worth approximately $243,000. XR Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Direxion Daily S&P Oil & Gas Exp. & Prod. Bear 2X Shares in the second quarter worth approximately $249,000. Finally, U S Global Investors Inc. acquired a new stake in Direxion Daily S&P Oil & Gas Exp. & Prod. Bear 2X Shares in the second quarter worth approximately $283,000.

