Direxion Daily Small Cap Bull 3X Shares (NYSEARCA:TNA) Shares Up 7.4%

Direxion Daily Small Cap Bull 3X Shares (NYSEARCA:TNA)’s share price shot up 7.4% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $65.16 and last traded at $65.04. 8,389,876 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 45% from the average session volume of 15,126,781 shares. The stock had previously closed at $60.55.

The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $48.81 and its 200-day moving average price is $35.77.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of TNA. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in Direxion Daily Small Cap Bull 3X Shares in the 2nd quarter valued at about $3,520,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in Direxion Daily Small Cap Bull 3X Shares by 56.3% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 50,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,370,000 after purchasing an additional 18,020 shares during the last quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC bought a new stake in Direxion Daily Small Cap Bull 3X Shares in the 2nd quarter valued at about $401,000. ETRADE Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Direxion Daily Small Cap Bull 3X Shares in the 2nd quarter valued at about $201,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in Direxion Daily Small Cap Bull 3X Shares in the 2nd quarter valued at about $118,000.

Direxion Daily Small Cap Bull 3X Shares (the Fund), formerly Direxion Small Cap Bull 3X Shares, seeks daily investment results of 300% of the price performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Small Cap Index). The Small Cap Index measures the performance of the small-cap segment of the United States equity universe, and consists of the smallest 2,000 companies in the Russell 3000 Index, representing approximately 10% of the total market capitalization of the Russell 3000 Index.

