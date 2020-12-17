Direxion Daily Financial Bull 3X Shares (NYSEARCA:FAS) Trading 5.2% Higher

Shares of Direxion Daily Financial Bull 3X Shares (NYSEARCA:FAS) traded up 5.2% on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $55.83 and last traded at $55.39. 1,778,706 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 56% from the average session volume of 4,068,711 shares. The stock had previously closed at $52.66.

The stock has a fifty day moving average of $47.93 and a two-hundred day moving average of $38.82.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Claudia M.P. Batlle CRP R LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Direxion Daily Financial Bull 3X Shares in the 3rd quarter valued at $37,000. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Direxion Daily Financial Bull 3X Shares in the 3rd quarter valued at $40,000. Ellis Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Direxion Daily Financial Bull 3X Shares in the 3rd quarter valued at $40,000. WFA of San Diego LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Direxion Daily Financial Bull 3X Shares in the 2nd quarter valued at $231,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of Direxion Daily Financial Bull 3X Shares by 151.8% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,860 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $160,000 after buying an additional 2,930 shares during the period.

Direxion Daily Financial Bull 3x Shares seeks daily investment results of 300% of the price performance of the Russell 1000 Financial Services Index (the Index). The Index is a subset of the Russell 1000 Index that measures the performance of the securities classified in the financial services sector of the large cap United States equity market.

