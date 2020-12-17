Digital Turbine (NASDAQ:APPS) Stock Price Up 9.7% Following Analyst Upgrade

Digital Turbine, Inc. (NASDAQ:APPS) was up 9.7% during trading on Thursday after Craig Hallum raised their price target on the stock from $44.00 to $60.00. Craig Hallum currently has a buy rating on the stock. Digital Turbine traded as high as $53.80 and last traded at $53.47. Approximately 6,236,831 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 90% from the average daily volume of 3,283,770 shares. The stock had previously closed at $48.74.

APPS has been the topic of a number of other research reports. B. Riley increased their price target on shares of Digital Turbine from $40.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 30th. Roth Capital lifted their target price on Digital Turbine from $25.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 21st. BidaskClub lowered Digital Turbine from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 22nd. Canaccord Genuity raised their price target on shares of Digital Turbine from $24.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Digital Turbine from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $36.69.

In related news, Director Christopher Thomas Rogers sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.35, for a total value of $1,030,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 327,198 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,239,251.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Jeff Karish sold 31,847 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.20, for a total value of $1,121,014.40. Following the sale, the director now owns 390,531 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,746,691.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 6.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. ProShare Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Digital Turbine in the second quarter worth $141,000. Swiss National Bank grew its holdings in Digital Turbine by 16.5% during the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 174,500 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,193,000 after acquiring an additional 24,700 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its position in shares of Digital Turbine by 6.9% in the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 827,909 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $10,395,000 after purchasing an additional 53,209 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc raised its stake in shares of Digital Turbine by 150.0% in the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 10,000 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $119,000 after purchasing an additional 6,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in Digital Turbine by 15.6% in the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 13,603 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $171,000 after buying an additional 1,834 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 55.60% of the company’s stock.

The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $38.97 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $25.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 173.04, a P/E/G ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 2.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 0.89.

Digital Turbine (NASDAQ:APPS) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The software maker reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.04. Digital Turbine had a net margin of 13.38% and a return on equity of 38.26%. The firm had revenue of $70.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $60.54 million. The business’s revenue was up 116.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Digital Turbine, Inc. will post 0.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Digital Turbine Company Profile (NASDAQ:APPS)

Digital Turbine, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides media and mobile communication products and solutions for mobile operators, application advertisers, device original equipment manufacturers, and other third parties worldwide. Its software platform that enables mobile operators and OEMs to control, manage, and monetize devices.

