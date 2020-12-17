Digital Fantasy Sports Price Down 24% This Week (DFS)

Digital Fantasy Sports (CURRENCY:DFS) traded 1.7% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on December 16th. Digital Fantasy Sports has a total market capitalization of $139,196.00 and approximately $343.00 worth of Digital Fantasy Sports was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Digital Fantasy Sports token can currently be purchased for about $0.0451 or 0.00000549 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Coindeal, Cat.Ex and P2PB2B. In the last week, Digital Fantasy Sports has traded 24% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 9.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.58 or 0.00062239 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0661 or 0.00000303 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004590 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $87.33 or 0.00400146 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0116 or 0.00000053 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 17.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.88 or 0.00004035 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.05 or 0.00018574 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004582 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.21 or 0.00023889 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000864 BTC.

About Digital Fantasy Sports

Digital Fantasy Sports (DFS) is a token. Its genesis date was July 22nd, 2017. Digital Fantasy Sports’ total supply is 50,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 3,084,280 tokens. The Reddit community for Digital Fantasy Sports is /r/dfstoken . Digital Fantasy Sports’ official Twitter account is @fantasygoldcoin . The official website for Digital Fantasy Sports is www.digitalfantasysports.com

Digital Fantasy Sports Token Trading

Digital Fantasy Sports can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Coindeal, Cat.Ex and P2PB2B. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Digital Fantasy Sports directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Digital Fantasy Sports should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Digital Fantasy Sports using one of the exchanges listed above.

