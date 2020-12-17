dForce USDx (USDX) Reaches Market Cap of $4.72 Million

dForce USDx (CURRENCY:USDX) traded down 0.2% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on December 16th. One dForce USDx token can now be purchased for $0.99 or 0.00004538 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. dForce USDx has a total market capitalization of $4.72 million and $47,831.00 worth of dForce USDx was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, dForce USDx has traded down 2.1% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 13% against the dollar and now trades at $21,880.88 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 10.3% against the dollar and now trades at $313.01 or 0.01430535 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash ABC (BCHA) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.23 or 0.00087878 BTC.

Oasis City (OSC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0514 or 0.00000627 BTC.

Steem (STEEM) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000817 BTC.

Ultra (UOS) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000599 BTC.

USDX [Kava] (USDX) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.74 or 0.00003394 BTC.

BitcoinDark (BTCD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $16.23 or 0.00246929 BTC.

Steem Dollars (SBD) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.47 or 0.00011305 BTC.

Unobtanium (UNO) traded 7.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $65.33 or 0.00298579 BTC.

dForce USDx Profile

dForce USDx is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) token that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. It launched on March 27th, 2018. dForce USDx’s total supply is 4,750,255 tokens. dForce USDx’s official website is dforce.network . dForce USDx’s official message board is medium.com/dforcenet . dForce USDx’s official Twitter account is @USDXwallet

Buying and Selling dForce USDx

dForce USDx can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as dForce USDx directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire dForce USDx should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase dForce USDx using one of the exchanges listed above.

